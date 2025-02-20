TRP Ratings 20 February: Udne Ki Aasha Regains No.1 Position; Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Take 2nd Spot

The year 2025’s biggest shakeups in the world of television ratings have started. The ratings released today, Week 6 of 2025, 20 February 2025 give us just that!! Udne Ki Aasha (Star Plus) gets back to the No. 1 spot with a TVR of 2.1. Anupamaa (Star Plus) and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) hold the joint second spot with a TVR of 2.0. It is to be noted that there has been a considerable drop in the last few weeks in the ratings of the top-rated shows.

Jhanak (Star Plus) shows sustenance at the No. 3 spot with a TVR of 1.8. Mangal Lakshmi and Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar (Colors) see a dip in their ratings and are the next with a TVR of 1.7. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony SAB) also secures a TVR of 1.7 along with Advocate Anjali Awasthi (Star Plus). Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment S2 (Colors) is another show which stands tall at a TVR of 1.7.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) which was pushed out of the elite 2 TVR mark last week, dips further this week and secures a TVR of 1.4. Colors shows Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav, Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki and Parineetii are the other shows to have a TVR of 1.4. Colors show Ram Bhavan and Megha Barsenge and the Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor have a TVR of 1.2.

A heap of Zee TV shows Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, Kumkum Bhagya, Bhagya Lakshmi, Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah and Vasudha along with Sony TV show Indian Idol secure a TVR of 1.1. Iss Ishq Ka Rabb Rakha (Star Plus) and Suman Indori (Colors) have a TVR of 1.0. Newly launched show Pocket Mein Aasmaan (Star Plus) sees a drop and has a TVR of 0.8.

Well, with the cricketing extravaganza kickstarting this week with the start of the Champions Trophy 2025, the GECs are bound to face a setback in ratings shortly.

Have the shocking turnarounds in the TVR of your favourite shows shocked you? Let us wait and watch for more such twists in the ratings!!