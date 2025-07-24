Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Kapil hosts a party for his friends; Mangal faces a delicate situation

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colors TV show produced by Panorama Entertainment, has seen engaging drama with Ishana confessing all of her crimes to her parents. Both Adit (Naman Shaw) and Mangal (Deepika Singh) were shocked to hear about the wrong deeds of their daughter. They stood by her in doing the right, wherein ultimately, Yash was caught for his crime. Ishana made the big move on uniting Kapil (Kapil Nirmal) and Mangal, realising the goodness in Kapil.

The upcoming episode will see Kapil and Mangal getting together yet again, which will be a reason for sheer happiness for Kapil’s mother. Kapil’s mother will propose throwing a party as Kapil’s close friends will be in town. She will take up the huge responsibility of organising the party and will also seek the help of Mangal to cook the dishes. Mangal will ready everything, and the party will be in full flow. Mangal will be worried as she will understand that Akshat needs her and will decide to move out of the party to be with her son. She will try to tell Kapil’s mother, but she will be very manipulative in not allowing Mangal to go out. Mangal will be in a dilemma as she will want to get out of the party.

What will happen now?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties. Even after her separation from her husband Mangal has shown the determination to become an entrepreneur, gaining strength to be an independent woman. The show stars Deepika Singh, Naman Shaw, Urvashi Upadhyay in main roles.