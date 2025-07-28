Meri Bhavya Life Serial Spoiler: Bua Maa Gets Exposed Ahead Of Show End – How Rishank Will React?

The Colors TV show Meri Bhavya Life, produced by Sphere Origins, has seen engaging drama revolving around Bhavya (Prisha Dhatwalia) and Rishank (Karam Vohra). Rishank gets upset with Bhavya for hiding the truth about Samay. Bhavya calms him, revealing that he is trying to harm Nitin’s reputation and expose the truth that he is his father. Rishank feels stressed, but she calms him.

In the upcoming episode, you will see a heartfelt moment when Rishank gets close to Bhavya. As the mystery surrounding Nitin and Samay’s relationship deepens, Rishank uncovers the truth about Bua Maa. He feels disgusted but thinks of a way to expose Bua Maa in front of all the family members.

Rishank then also apologises to Bhavya for taunting and not trusting. In the emotional moment, Rishank becomes romantic and moves in for a kiss, but someone enters the scene, ruining their romantic moment.

Meri Bhavya Life is a Colors TV show produced by Sphere Origins. The show casts Karan Vohra and Prisha Dhatwalia in the lead roles. The show chronicles the story of Bhavya (Prisha Dhatwalia), and with her story, it addresses body shaming and bias in society toward plus-size people. She gets married to Rishank (Karan Vohra), and she faces ups and downs in her married life.