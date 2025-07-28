Top 5 TV Serials July 28: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, And Kumkum Bhagya

There have been major developments in the entertainment world today in the top five shows of the week, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, and Kumkum Bhagya. Check out the latest updates of July 28 below.

1) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Hina Khan Drops First Video With Mother-in-law

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s OG Star Hina Khan, who is now married, shared an adorable moment with her mother-in-law for the first time. In the video, Hina is seen slowly wiping the vessels, but as her mother-in-law looks at her, Hina starts doing it fast, tagging it as ‘side effects of marriage. However, she mentioned that her mother-in-law is actually very sweet. Also, Hina’s mother-in-law didn’t reveal her face but just her eyes, hiding behind a newspaper.

2) Anupamaa actress Adrija Roy Becomes Spiritual

Celebrating the ‘Sawan Somvar’, Adrija Roy embarked on a spiritual journey this time. With traditional attire and tika on her forehead, the actress shared that today, on Monday, she visited the temple to seek blessings from Mahadev, who is Lord Shiva.

3) Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Producer Asit Modi Opens Up On Daya Ben’s Comeback

Celebrating 17 years of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, a small event was organised. When asked about Daya Ben’s comeback, producer Asit Modi shared that there were several hurdles in the way, and without Daya Ben, it would have been difficult, but his team made it work. Additionally, he wants Disha Vakani to return as Daya Ben, but since she has started her life as a mother, she won’t be returning. However, he is trying to find someone as talented as Disha to play Daya Ben, as Disha has set a benchmark.

3) Tumm Se Tumm Tak’s Sharad Kelkar Jets On Vacation With Wife And Daughter

Actor Sharad Kelkar is winning hearts in Tumm Se Tumm Tak. Amidst the success, he jetted off for a trip with his wife, Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar, and daughter, Kesha Kelkar. He posted an adorable selfie, sharing a glimpse into his fun time with family and the excitement. Also, the actor didn’t reveal the location, but he is spending quality time on a tropical vacation.

5) Kumkum Bhagya Actress Pranali Rathod Parties With Co-star Megha Prasad

The on-screen rivals, Prarthana and Sonalika, played by Pranali Rathod and Megha Prasad, respectively, took time off from their busy schedules to enjoy themselves at a club. Kumkum Bhagya’s creative team member also joined in for the party night, and their fun-filled vibes are setting the mood high.

