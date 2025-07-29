Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki Upcoming Twist: Aishwarya threatens Neetu; Neetu blames Vikrant for Malla’s state

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki, the Colors TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators, has seen engaging drama with Mannat (Ayesha Singh) proving her innocence in the kids’ poison case, thus exposing the real culprit, Malla, before the family. When Malla found out that Vikrant (Adnan Khan) did not want her in his life, she wanted to counterattack. Neetu also showed a cold shoulder and blamed Malla for ruining her son’s life. Malla ended up taking an overdose of sleeping pills, after which she was rushed to the hospital.

The upcoming episode will see a turnaround, an aftermath coming from Aishwarya Rai Singh. Aishwarya will threaten Neetu and will tell her that if she withdraws her support for Malla, she will reveal Vikrant’s identity to Vikrant. Neetu will now be forced to change sides. She will blame Vikrant for Malla’s present state, and will question his decision of siding with Mannat always, to the extent of being away from his wife Malla.

What will happen next?

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors show is produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show delves into the life and journey of Mannat, who was abandoned by her mother soon after her birth. Mannat aspires a good career as a chef and has good culinary attributes. The show has Ayesha Singh playing the titular role, with Adnan Khan paired opposite her. Mona Vasu, Sharain Khanduja, Hasan Zaidi, Delnaaz Irani, Mamta Verma are also in the prime cast.