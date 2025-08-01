Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki Upcoming Twist: Mannat puzzled by Aishwarya’s move; wants to unearth the truth

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki, the Colors TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators, has seen engaging drama with Mannat (Ayesha Singh) bringing the series of fake drama of Malla (Sharain Khanduja) to an end, when she made Malla confess to not having sleeping pills. Vikrant got frustrated at Malla’s acts and told his family that he was never interested in marrying her. Vikrant told all of them that it was difficult for him to stay married to Malla. He expressed his desire to divorce her.

The upcoming episode, as seen in the promo, will see a big drama track with Mannat being kidnapped by goons. This will be the act of Malla to hit back at Mannat. However, the shocking turnaround will be of Aishwarya Rai Singh’s new avatar as the protective mother of her daughter, Mannat. She will be seen hitting the goons black and blue and saving Mannat’s life. Mannat will be shocked at this move of Aishwarya. Shruti will be worried for Mannat, and she will be relieved to see Mannat in good standing. But Mannat will be constantly troubled by Aishwarya’s act to save her life. It will be interesting to see if Aniruddh is behind this act of Aishwarya or not.

What will happen next?

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors show is produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show delves into the life and journey of Mannat, who was abandoned by her mother soon after her birth. Mannat aspires a good career as a chef and has good culinary attributes. The show has Ayesha Singh playing the titular role, with Adnan Khan paired opposite her. Mona Vasu, Sharain Khanduja, Hasan Zaidi, Delnaaz Irani, Mamta Verma are also in the prime cast.