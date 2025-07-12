Exclusive: Aham Sharma to play the lead in SVF Productions’ next for Star Plus

Actor Aham Sharma, who is known for his portrayals in TV shows Mahabharat, Bairi Piya, Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha, Manmarziyaan, Brahmarakshas etc, will stage a return to TV. SVF Productions, makers of the ongoing supernatural concept on Sony TV titled Aami Dakini, will soon come up with a drama concept for Star Plus.

The news that IWMBuzz.com have exclusively heard is that Aham Sharma will play the male lead in the project. As we know, SVF Productions earlier bankrolled Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua on Star Plus, starring Akshit Sukhija and Aditi Tripathi as leads.

Now, the production house is all set to start work on a concept for Star Plus again. Though not much is known about the concept, we hear that Aham has been locked as the male lead.

The banner has its recently launched supernatural show Aami Dakini on Sony TV. It revolves around the haunted house wherein the Dakini waits for years to get her love back. Aami Dakini, we hear, has been mounted on a huge scale, with prominence given to the script, the story plot and the characters. The show is said to have amazing visual effects, with the VFX giving it a classy appearance.

We buzzed Aham but did not get through to him. Aham was last seen in the web series Chitta Ve which was well-received.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson and Producer but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.