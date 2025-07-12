Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Anushman showers love on Abhira; Abhira feels the pressure

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) losing his self-control and doing exactly what he did not want to do, that is to express his love before Abhira (Samridhii Shukla). As we wrote, Armaan confessed that he loved Abhira, and this had Abhira stand with a stunned reaction. At the same time, Anshuman (Rahul Sharma) also confessed his feelings of love for Abhira, and this put her in a dilemma. To make matters worse, we wrote about Maira going missing, and this rekindled both Armaan and Abhira’s trauma of the past on losing Pookie.

The upcoming episode will see Anshuman showering all his love on Abhira with the wedding date fast approaching. He will be seen sitting beside her, putting mehendi on her palms. Seeing Anshuman’s love will make Abhira very guilty as she simply will not be able to return the same love to him. This guilt will put an added pressure in her that will be filled with new responsibilities of love and marriage.

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.