Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Maira goes missing; Armaan and Abhira haunted by past trauma

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) overcoming with feelings of love. We saw a new bond develop between Abhira and Maira. Maira wanted to be present at Abhira’s wedding and see her being happy. We wrote about Armaan saying ‘I love you’ to Abhira, which was also echoed by Anshuman towards Abhira. Abhira was in a dilemma, torn between both men.

The upcoming episode will see Maira going missing. She will not be seen and this will give tense moments for both Armaan and Abhira. Abhira will fear her past emotional trauma being rekindled and the same will happen to Armaan. More than anything else, Armaan will be shaken by guilt seeing the tense behaviour of Abhira. It will be interesting to see if Armaan will finally tell Abhira the truth about their daughter.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.