Exclusive: Sonia Singh joins the cast of Sony TV’s Ganesh Kartikeya

Actress Sonia Singh who is presently seen portraying the role of Maa Kaikeyi in Doordarshan’s Kakabhushundi Ramayan, will soon join the cast of Sony TV’s historical presentation, Ganesh Kartikeya. Produced by Peninsula Pictures, the show will launch on Sony TV.

Bankrolled by Peninsula Pictures, the show saw its first look promo a few months back. Child actor Riyansh Vikram Dabhi will play the young lead as Ganesha, and Subhaan Khan will play the young lead as Kartikeya in the show.

Peninsula Pictures, the production house is known for its successful concepts in the genre of mythology, historical and fantasy-based plots. Paramavatar Shri Krishna, Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha, Malyavi Maling, Hero – Gaayab Mode On, Dev etc are their noted successful ventures on TV.

As per media reports, Mohit Malik and Shrenu Parikh will play Lord Shiva and Parvati. Karan Suchak will play Lord Indra while Meghna Malik will play the role of Diti.

Exclusive: Meghna Malik joins the cast of Sony TV’s Ganesh Kartikeya

Now we hear of Sonia Singh playing the role of Diti’s daughter-in-law. Sonia is known for her baddie acts and her notable works in TV include Vighnaharta Ganesh, Devi Adi Parashakti, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha, Faltu etc.

We buzzed Sonia but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.