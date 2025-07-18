Exclusive: Zee TV’s new Bangla channel named Zee BanglaSonar; to launch on 28 July

Earlier in the day, we at IWMBuzz.com wrote exclusively about Zee TV, one of the pioneering channels in shaping the landscape of television in India, further spreading its wings to launch yet another regional language channel in Bangla. As we know, Zee TV has Zee Bangla catering to the audience’s interest, developing original content.

We wrote that Zee TV is soon coming up with yet another Bangla channel, in addition to Zee Bangla. If you have missed reading that story, you can check that here.

We now have more details of the same. The new Zee Bangla channel has been named Zee BanglaSonar.

As per a reliable source, “Zee Shonar is headed for the widespread launch announcement on 28 July. The channel will be officially on air from August.”

We buzzed the Zee TV representative for the same, but did not get through to him.

In recent months, Zee TV has embarked on a remarkable revamp strategy, marked by the revival of its beloved “Z” logo, which has been a longstanding symbol of the network’s identity. This redesign is part of a broader initiative aimed at refreshing the brand’s overall image and reinforcing its deep-rooted heritage and connection with audiences. Zee TV offers a wide array of regional language channels, which include Marathi, Bengali, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Bhojpuri, Odia, Malayalam and Punjabi.

Are you excited for this launch?

