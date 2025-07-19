Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Shivansh And Raunak Get Into An Ugly Fight – Is This Because Of Prarthana?

In the Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, viewers have witnessed an engaging love triangle between Shivansh (Namik Paul), Prarthana (Pranali Rathod), and Raunak (Akshay Bindra). Raunak exposes the truth about Payal being behind all the cunning ploys against Shivansh. Prarthana warns Payal and also claims that she won’t let her win. On the other hand, Sonalika instigates Shivansh against Prarthana.

Check out the latest update on Kumkum Bhagya’s upcoming episode spoiler number 3146 airing on 19 July 2025

In the upcoming episode, the story takes a dramatic turn when Shivansh comes into action mode. After Sonalika’s instigation and confrontation about Prarthana and Raunak’s relationship, Shivansh deeply feels that it’s Raunak who is trying to manipulate. Shivansh arrives at Raunak’s house and asks him to come out.

As Raunak comes downstairs, Shivansh hits him, sparking an ugly fight between the two. Kanti, Mayank, and other housemates try to calm Shivansh and Raunak, but the bitterness in their minds for each other leads to major drama.

Will this fight end, or will someone have to come to stop Shivansh and Raunak?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by fate, and a love story unfolds. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). The Pranali Rathod, Namik Paul, and Akshay Bindra are the fourth-generation leads.