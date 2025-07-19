Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah Upcoming Twist: Suraj refuses to believe Sapna’s claim; Jagriti trusts Suraj

Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah, the Zee TV television show produced by Guruodev Bhalla Productions, has seen engaging drama with Sapna coming up with a shocking revelation of her being pregnant with Suraj’s (Vijayendra Kumeria) child. As we know, Suraj and Sapna had been to Jamshedpur when they got stuck at a village overnight, where threy were high on alcohol. Without being aware of what was happening, Suraj and Sapna were shocked to find each other in the same bed when they woke up. Sapna and Suraj were upset at what happened and decided to forget the memory.

However, Sapna got pregnant and believed that she got pregnant owing to that one-night stand with Suraj. She told the truth to the entire family, and Suraj was in shock.

The upcoming drama will see Suraj refusing to believe Sapna’s words. Akash will go wild at his brother and will also end up beating him for spending a night with his wife. Ganga Maa will also get angry at Suraj and will slap him for his grave mistake. However, Suraj will refuse to have committed such a big blunder. Jagriti (Rachana Mistry) will side with her husband and will tell the family that this is not right. Akash will ridicule Jagriti for her blind faith in her husband. Jagriti will vow to find the truth.

What is Sapna’s truth? Will Jagriti get to it?

