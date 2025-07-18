Smurfs Review: Bright, Cheerful Ride For Young Viewers

The 2025 Smurfs reboot is bright, cheerful, and visually appealing. The animation stays true to the original style while updating it for today’s audience. It’s colourful, smooth, and likely to grab the attention of young viewers right from the start.

Rihanna brings charm and heart as Smurfette, both as a voice actor and producer. Her presence gives the film some emotional depth. James Corden plays No Name Smurf, a new character trying to find out what makes him special. His journey is simple and relatable, especially for kids.

The story takes a turn when Papa Smurf is kidnapped by the villains Gargamel and his brother Razamel. The rescue mission pushes Smurfette, No Name, and a small group of Smurfs into the human world. They’re also joined by Papa Smurf’s brother Ken, voiced by Nick Offerman. Together, they try to save Papa and protect a magic book from falling into the wrong hands.

The theme of finding your identity is at the core of the film. No Name’s self-discovery adds a nice emotional thread, but the story itself is basic and often predictable. While the characters are fun and the humour is gentle, the pacing is off. Even with a 90-minute runtime, the film feels slower than it should.

The musical numbers featuring mainly Rihanna’s vocals are catchy and well-produced, but they also feel forced at times rather than contributing to the flow of the story. They are fun on their own, but aren’t always appropriate for the scenes that they are interrupting.

Director Chris Miller tries to balance nostalgia and having a different spin on the Smurfs. While some moments work, the film does not seem to fully capture the spirit that made the Smurfs special in the original.

The voice cast overall is strong. Rihanna is the standout, and Corden brings energy and humour. John Goodman gives Papa Smurf a warm, wise tone, and Offerman adds some grit as Uncle Ken.

Smurfs is a light, family-friendly film with positive messages.

It’s fun in parts, visually strong, and packed with star voices. But it doesn’t go beyond being a safe, one-time watch. Fans looking for the old magic may not find it here, but younger viewers will enjoy the ride.

IWMBuzz rates it 3 stars.