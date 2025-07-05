Kaalidhar Laapata Movie Review: Daivik Shines Bright While Abhishek Struggles to Keep Up

A missing man… and a child who was never found.

This is the story of Kaalidhar Laapata, in which a lost man, Kalidhar (Abhishek Bachchan), and a smart, bubbly 8-year-old child Ballu (Daivik Baghela) form a strange but cute pair.

The story begins with an anonymous, sad Kalidhar, who is running away from both his past and present. Then comes Ballu, an orphan child who studies on the blackboard under a tree in the village, but has his own unique way of understanding life.

Ballu gives him a new name: K.D. And that’s where the two begin their journey, through fairs, plays, village roads, and people looking for Kalidhar, like Subodh (Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub), from the ‘Lost and Found’ department.

But sadly, the story doesn’t take you along completely. Balu, aka Daivik Baghela, emerges as the film’s biggest strength. His innocence, playfulness, and natural sparkle in every scene, everything seem so real that you just want to see him all the time.

Abhishek Bachchan’s efforts are visible. He has played this role honestly, but he pales a bit in front of Ballu’s natural acting. In some scenes especially when he meets his old love Meera (Nimrat Kaur) the real Abhishek is visible. But the rest of the time, he doesn’t stay on screen.

Director Madhumita has tried to give an emotional touch to the story, and the film’s rural backdrop, fair-nautanki atmosphere looks good, but the script lacks depth.

Rating: 2 stars

A sweet story, but the impact is incomplete. If anyone walks with you in this journey, it is Chota Ballu and he is the real victory of this film.