Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Review: Slow-Paced Warm Love Story

Release Date: 11 July 2025

Today, a new Bollywood story has come to the silver screen: ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’. Starring Vikrant Massey and debutant Shanaya Kapoor, it is produced by Mansi Bagla, Varun Bagla, and Vipin Agnihotri under Zee Studios and Mini Films. This film is an emotional roller-coaster that has everything: love, pain, and hope, just from a different perspective.

Story

The film’s story is based on Ruskin Bond’s short story “The Eyes Have It.” Vikrant Massey plays a visually impaired musician who makes the world feel through music. Shanaya Kapoor plays a passionate theatre artist who brings emotions alive on stage. The two meet during a train journey, and their bond sparks.

Their conversations, bonding, and slow-blooming love are so organic that you get lost in the story. Zain Khan Durrani also plays an important role, bringing a twist to the story, and after that twist, the film becomes deeper.

Performance

This is Shanaya Kapoor’s first film, but she has displayed a natural charm in every scene. No overacting, no hesitation in any scene. She looks confident and honest in front of the camera. Vikrant Massey, as always, gives a heart-touching performance. His voice gives power to his words and eyes.

Music

The music of the film is its heart. Vishal Mishra and Jubin Nautiyal’s voices make the emotional scenes even deeper. The background score also blends perfectly with the narration.

Direction

Director Santosh Singh has given this story a very subtle, sincere, and emotional touch. There is no melodrama anywhere; everything is realistic and feel-good. The cinematography is also excellent; the scenes of Mussoorie and Europe have been captured beautifully.

Why watch this film?

If you like slow-paced, heartfelt love stories that don’t just show it but also touch your heart, then Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is perfect for you. This film gives a peaceful, warm vibe like a rainy evening with tea.

Rating: 3.5/5

This film is a perfect blend of emotions, music, and performances. The pace may be slow for some people, but this film is a gift for those who know how to feel. Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is worth watching at least once.