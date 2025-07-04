Jurassic World Rebirth Review: Thrilling, Thoughtful, and Just The Right Amount of Nostalgia

Propelled by Gareth Edwards’ masterful direction and a commanding lead performance from Scarlett Johansson as Zora Bennett. Far from mere spectacle, the film explores the fraught intersection of scientific ambition and moral consequence, bringing the saga full circle to the haunted remains of Isla Nublar, the original crucible of man’s attempt to play God. Here, amid the overgrown ruins of Jurassic Park, the stakes are no longer confined to corporate greed or theme park disaster, but rather tied to a global promise: life-saving genetic material hidden within the DNA of creatures long extinct. Johansson brings gravitas and resilience to her role as the mission leader, anchoring the high-concept narrative with a fierce emotional clarity.

Flanked by an ensemble of nuanced performances, Mahershala Ali lends quiet authority, Jonathan Bailey a principled vulnerability, and Ed Skrein a tightly coiled menace, the film maintains its dramatic integrity even as the action escalates into thrilling, pulse-pounding territory.

It remains different in its tonal sophistication. Edwards leans into atmospheric tension rather than bombast, crafting sequences that evoke awe, terror, and wonder in equal measure. The island, once a monument to man’s hubris, is now presented as something far more mythic and dangerous, a living memory of past sins wrapped in verdant decay.

Cinematographer John Mathieson bathes the landscape in a muted, humid palette, allowing the dinosaurs, rendered with staggering realism, to emerge like ghosts from the jungle. The creatures here are not just threats, but symbols of evolutionary reckoning.

Of course, the villains are satisfyingly despicable. Rupert Friend oozes corporate malice as Martin Krebs, a pharmaceutical executive with a velvet voice and ice in his veins. His plan to monetise dinosaur blood, extracted from land, sea, and sky specimens, gives the plot its ticking clock and moral centre. And while the story leans into some genre conventions, including the expendable security thug (Ed Skrein, relishing every smug line), the execution feels fresh, elevated by tight writing, sly humour, and a welcome lack of self-seriousness.

This one retools it with precision, affection, and a clarity of vision that’s been sorely missing. It’s not just a return to form; it’s a reminder of why this franchise ever mattered in the first place. Should this be the final chapter, it’s a fine note to go out on: thrilling, thoughtful, and just the right amount of nostalgia.

IWMBuzz rates it 4.5 stars.