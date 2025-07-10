Mitti: Ek Nayi Pehchaan: A Simple Soulful Tale

‘Mitti: Ek Nayi Pehchaan’ is finally released on 10th July 2025 on Amazon MX Player starring, Ishwak Singh, Shruti Sharma, Diksha Juneja, Yogendra Tiku and Alka Amin, It is a story that slowly touches the heart. The story begins with Raghav, who is a successful advertising executive. When he returns to his village ‘Dol Chhapra’ after his grandfather’s demise, he learns that his grandfather had taken a huge loan for modern farming, which could not succeed. Raghav decides that he will stay in the village and fulfil his grandfather’s dream and repay his loan.

The pace of this series is slow, but that is also its speciality. The show reminds us of the peace and simplicity of the village away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The village tea stalls, the green fields, the unemployed youth, and the red tape of the government machinery are portrayed with great ease.

The bond between Raghav and his grandmother is very emotional. Ishwak Singh has played Raghav with simplicity and honesty. Shruti Sharma has performed well as the agriculture department officer ‘Kritika Sinha’ quiet but effective. Two simple but funny characters from the village, Mahi and Baiju, add lightness and humour to the story.

Mitti is not for those looking for glamour or fast-paced storytelling, but for those who like stories that are true and rooted, The show is a breath of fresh air. It shows farming as not only a respectable but also an inspiring and proud profession. That is the biggest win of this series.

Produced by Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta under the banner of FreshLime Films, Mitti: Ek Nayi Pehchaan is helmed by directors Gaganjeet Singh and Alok Kumar Dwivedi. The screenplay and dialogues are written by Nikhil Sachan.

Rating: 3 Stars

If you’re looking for something to watch that makes you feel rooted and moved, Mitti: Ek Nayi Pehchaan is a must watch.