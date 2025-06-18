Salman Khan Brings Laughter in The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3, Takes Fun Digs at Aamir Khan, Netflix & Sikandar

The audience was eagerly waiting for ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3’ and now this show is going to stream on Netflix from June 21. Superstar Salman Khan has come as a guest in the first episode of the show, and as soon as he came, he made everyone laugh out loud in his familiar funny style.

The teaser of the show was released recently, in which Salman Khan not only took the jokes made on him with ease, but also made funny comments on Aamir Khan, Netflix and his film ‘Sikandar’.

In the teaser, Salman says, “Earlier this show was ours, now Netflix has snatched it and made us the guests. Amazing power!”

Kapil Sharma and the audience both burst out laughing at this.

When Kapil asked Salman about marriage, he referred to Aamir Khan and said, “Aamir’s case is different… he is a perfectionist… until the marriage is perfect…”

Salman bursts out laughing without completing his sentence.

Not just this, Salman also joked about his recent film ‘Sikander’. He asked his mimic artists present on the show, “Is everything okay? Has ‘Sikander’ had a bad impact on the business?”

In a special moment of the episode, Salman and Kapil also sang the song ‘O O Jaane Jaana’ together, which reminded the audience of the 90s.

Netflix and Kapil Sharma shared a glimpse of the show and wrote in the caption, “Sikander’s swag + Kapil’s timing = blockbuster!”

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 will start every Saturday at 8 pm, starting 21st June, featuring old favourites like Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover and Navjot Singh Sidhu.

This time too, there is sure to be a blast of laughter with ‘Funiwar’!

