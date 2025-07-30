“I can take up Telugu films, but Hindi may not work,” director AR Murugadoss on why Salman Khan starrer Sikandar flopped

While a stellar ace was touted for Sikandar, with stars like Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna as well as AR Murugadoss as an established name, Sikandar was not able to perform at the box office. Surprisingly, the director pardoned the film’s struggles by citing his lack of Hindi and admitted he never really gained a complete understanding of the narrative. This sincere admission sheds light on the film’s disconnection with the audience.

He stated, “When we make films in our mother tongue, it gives us strength. We know what is happening here. Today, there’s a trend going and suddenly the audience gets connected with that trend. When we shift language, we don’t know what the youngsters are enjoying in that language. All we need is a script to believe it.” He further added, “For once, I can take up Telugu films, but Hindi may not work for us because after we write the script, they translate it into English. Then it is again translated into Hindi.”

Adding on, the director said, We can only guess what they are saying, but we are not exactly sure about what is happening. When you make a film in an unknown language and place, it feels like you are handicapped. It is like you don’t have hands. I strongly believe our strength depends on where and which culture we come from.” (As per The Indian Express)

Despite a decent opening day and weekend collection of ₹27.50 crore, Sikandar failed to sustain momentum at the box office. Although it crossed ₹88 crore by the end of the first week, the film’s earnings plateaued quickly, barely crossing ₹103 crore over its entire run, as per reports. Given the star cast and high expectations, these figures fell short, confirming Sikandar as a commercial disappointment.