Rashmika Mandanna’s Mysaa: A New Era of Female Empowerment in Cinema

Following her success with films like Pushpa 2, Chhaava, Sikandar, and Kuberaa, Rashmika Mandanna is set to shine once again in Mysaa Movie, a thrilling female-led action entertainer. Anticipation for the movie skyrocketed after the striking title reveal and captivating first-look poster.

The film officially kicked off with a lavish pooja ceremony on Sunday, July 27, 2025, attended by key team members, including producers Suresh Babu Gaaru and Hanu Raghavapudi. The principal photography will commence today, July 28, 2025, in Hyderabad, featuring Rashmika from the outset.

The production team shared highlights from the ceremony on social media, captioning it: “#MYSAA Pooja Ceremony begins with blessings, love, and the promise of a beautiful story. Clap by #SureshBabu garu, Camera Switch on by @storytellerkola garu, Script & First shot direction by @hanurpudi garu. Here’s to new journeys & soulful storytelling.”

Mysaa is anticipated to be an emotional action thriller, set against the vibrant backdrop of the Gond tribes. Rashmika will take on the role of a Gond woman, showcasing fierce intensity and emotional depth in a character that represents a departure from her previous roles.

Produced by Unformula Films and directed by Rawindra Pulle, the film will feature cinematography by Shreyaas P Krishna, known for his work on Suriya’s Retro. Internationally recognized stunt director Andy Long, famed for his work on Kalki 2898 AD, will choreograph the action sequences.

Stay tuned for more major announcements in the coming days, including the much-anticipated reveal of the film’s music director. Mysaa promises to deliver a compelling cinematic experience, grounded in rich cultural storytelling with a strong emotional underpinning.