Cocktail 2 to Begin Filming Soon: Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor & Rashmika Mandanna to Lead as Anaita Shroff Shares Sneak Peek

After a long-running rumour, now the official confirmation has come about Cocktail 2. The shooting of this romantic drama film is going to start very soon, and it will go on the floors in August 2025.

Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania recently gave a glimpse of the script of the film on her Instagram story, which confirmed Cocktail 2. Her post went viral rapidly and the excitement of the film increased even more among the fans.

This time the cast is also very fresh and exciting: Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in the lead roles this time.

Director Homi Adajania, who directed the first Cocktail, will also direct this sequel.

Cocktail, which released in 2012, is still in the hearts of fans for the brilliant performances of Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty and memorable music. Now after 13 years, expectations from its sequel have increased even more.

Kriti Sanon was recently spotted outside the office of Maddock Films, which has further confirmed the preparations for the film.

The shooting is going to start soon and fans are eagerly waiting to see what new will be seen in Cocktail 2 this time.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates!