Kriti Sanon’s Chic Green Ensemble From Her Euro Getaway

Kriti Sanon recently shared some stunning Instagram photos from her vacation in Europe, showcasing a vibrant and stylish outfit perfect for the summer. Let’s dive into the details of her eye-catching ensemble.

Kriti dazzles in a three-piece coordinated green outfit that embodies tropical charm.

Crop Top/Bralette: She sports a structured, deep green bralette with thin straps. The piece features beautiful white floral embroidery and subtle shimmer elements, giving it a chic, modern vibe that still hints at traditional styles.

Skirt: Kriti pairs the bralette with a matching high-waisted, wrap-style skirt. Vertical white stripes embellish the skirt, along with the same delicate floral pattern seen on the bralette. The thigh-high slit adds a bold, contemporary touch that enhances her playful look.

Sheer Cape/Shrug: To complete the outfit, she layers on a flowy, sheer green shrug adorned with minimal embroidery. This piece provides movement and adds an elegant, soft layering effect.

To amplify her look, Kriti opts for bright yellow nails that pop against the green ensemble. She layers on gold bangles and rings, adding a boho-chic flair that complements the outfit beautifully. Brown sunglasses not only suit the sunny setting but also enhance the cool, relaxed vibe she exudes.

Kriti’s hair cascades down in soft waves, maintaining that effortless, beachy feel. The backdrop of her photos features a colorful, artistic wall adorned with traditional Indian folk art-inspired patterns and cacti, elevating the vibrant, festive atmosphere.

Kriti Sanon’s outfit perfectly blends bohemian glamour with ethnic detail, making it an excellent choice for a music festival, beach party, or resort-style vacation. The combination of embroidered green fabric, modern tailoring, and bold accessories creates a youthful and playful aesthetic that captures attention. With her confident style, Kriti showcases how to embrace vibrant fashion while enjoying a picturesque getaway in Europe.