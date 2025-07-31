Bollywood News: Shahid Plays Cricket at Lord’s, Sara Spotted at Airport, Big Box Office Clash Ahead

Something new happens in Bollywood every day, and it was the same today. Let’s know what was in Bollywood’s headlines today.

Shahid Kapoor played cricket at Lord’s in London, Mira Rajput cheered

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor shared a photo dump on Instagram of himself playing cricket at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. Shahid was seen in the field with full enthusiasm in a white cricket jersey, shoes, and pads. What was special was that his wife, Mira Rajput, was cheering him on from the stands.

Sharing pictures of this special day, Shahid wrote, “What a day!” Lord’s official Instagram also wrote, “It is an absolute privilege to have Shahid Kapoor playing at the Home of Cricket today.”

Fans were reminded of Shahid’s cricket style from his film Jersey, which may not have done wonders at the box office, but Shahid’s performance was appreciated.

Sara Ali Khan’s casual airport look goes viral

Sara Ali Khan was spotted at the airport, where she was seen in an orange crop top, white pants, open hair, and glasses. Fans are praising her look on social media.

Ckeckout the post

Talking about the work front, Sara was well-liked for her role of Chumki in her recent film Metro… In Dino. Next, she will be seen in an untitled film with Ayushmann Khurrana.

Kingdom vs Son Of Sardaar 2 vs Dhadak 2: Big box office clash on August 1

Three big films are releasing in theaters on August 1, 2025, and the box office competition is going to be fierce:

1. Kingdom (Telugu)

Gowtam Tinnanuri directed this action spy thriller starring Vijay Deverakonda. The story is about a constable on a mission to save the country. It also stars actors Satyadev and Bhagyashri Borse. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music.

2. Son Of Sardaar 2 (Hindi)

This is an action-comedy film by Ajay Devgn. In it, he will be seen with Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, and many veteran actors. Trade analysts believe the film can earn Rs 6.75 crore on the first day.

3. Dhadak 2 (Hindi)

This romantic film starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri is a sequel to the 2018 hit Dhadak. Shazia Iqbal directed it, and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions produced it. The film is expected to earn 3.75 to 4.25 crores on its first day.

Tickets for both Hindi films are being sold at half price on the first day, attracting more viewers to the theatres.

Overall, today was a special day in Bollywood—Shahid’s cricket, Sara’s airport look, and the big clash at the box office made all the headlines.

Stay connected with IWMBuzz.com for every update on Bollywood.