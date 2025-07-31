Sam Merchant Watches Dhadak 2 with Triptii Dimri; Romance Rumours In Heat!

Before the film Dhadak 2 release, its off-screen relationship has also made the news. Well-known businessman Sam Merchant recently posted several stories on Instagram in which he was seen with his ‘Dhadak 2’ actress Triptii Dimri. He has also re-posted a photo in which both of them look very cool together.

Not just pictures, Sam expressed his love for the film in his Instagram story and openly praised Triptii Dimri by tagging her. Amidst this love-filled promotion, fans immediately made the connection that this was something more than friendship.

View Instagram Post 1: Sam Merchant Watches Dhadak 2 with Triptii Dimri; Romance Rumours In Heat!

Dhadak 2, the sequel to the 2018 superhit film Dhadak, will be released on 1 August 2025. The film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles. It is a Hindi adaptation of the Tamil movie Pariyerum Perumal and will also clash with the big-budget film Son of Sardaar 2.

Although Sam and Triptii have never officially confirmed their relationship, glimpses of their holiday videos and social media posts have confirmed something special. The two’s chemistry is very much talked about onscreen and offscreen.

Fans like this couple a lot, and their pairing is getting a lot of support on social media.

So, will this pair of Sam Merchant and Triptii Dimri become Bollywood’s next hot couple?

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates!