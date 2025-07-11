Dhadak 2: Walls of caste in the way of Siddhant-Triptii’s love | Full Cast, Trailer and More Inside

While 2018’s Dhadak touched upon young love and family opposition, ‘Dhadak 2‘ gives this love a deeper social layer. The new pair of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri is coming this time to shake the hearts and thoughts of the audience.

Story

When love becomes rebellion, the trailer begins with an emotional confrontation: “You love me, right? Then stay away from me.” This dialogue indicates that this is not just a romance but a social war.

Siddhant and Triptii both play law students who meet in college. Their bonding is very innocent, but as the story progresses, caste and class discrimination take a toll on their relationship.

Triptii’s dialogue, “I thought all this was a thing of the past”, and Siddhant’s reply, “Those who never go through it feel like that, Vidhi”, perfectly reflect the truth and emotional depth of the story.

Full Cast includes Strong supporting stars

Its strong supporting cast—Vipin Sharma, Manjiri Pupala, Deeksha Joshi, Priyank Tiwari, Amit Jaat, Mayank Khanna, and Ashwant Lodhi—gives this social drama more depth. Each character makes the film’s characters even more real.

The film is directed by Shazia Iqbal, who has previously appeared in many sensitive and socially rich projects. Dharma Productions (Karan Johar) and Zee Studios handle production.

‘Dhadak 2’ offers not just an answer but also a question: Can love really bring equality when society itself is unequal?

The film is releasing in theaters on 1 August 2025.

The pairing of Triptii and Siddhant is fresh, and their chemistry on screen also looks strong, mature, and heart-touching.

