Babil Khan’s Crying Video Sparks Concern, Celebs and Fans Come Out in Support

In the video, Babil was seen crying and in a vulnerable state, he spoke about Bollywood Industry, he said Bollywood Industry is ‘The Fakest Industry’ and mentioned Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gaurav and Arijit Singh as genuinely kind and supportive people.

This video sparked mixed reactions, but few worried about his mental health. Soon after sharing the story post, Babil deleted the video, but by that time the clip had gone viral and the discussion had begun amongst netizens.

Amidst, director Sai Razesh, who has worked in the past with Babil posted saying this to Babil’s team.

To Babil Khan’s Team, Do you really think we’re that naive to just walk away silently? What kind of attitude are we being subjected to?

It feels like only those whose names were mentioned in his video deserve respect – and the rest of us are just fools for standing by him all this while?

If you’re making them feel valued just because he gave them a shoutout, and ignoring the rest of us — then yes, we do deserve an apology for how things have been handled. I genuinely wanted to stand by him — even until an hour ago. But if you’re taking us for granted, that stops here. These sympathy games won’t work on us anymore. A sincere apology is the least you owe us. Say it, and let’s move on.

Babil didn’t hold back and responded to this with comments like, ‘You really broke my heart. After everything l’ve given to you.’

‘2 years of my life, complete physical atrocity to my body just so l can do justice to his character, I gave him my soul, rejected everything that came in my way for 2 years, anything and everything he needed, for 500 days of my life’ ‘man i had bugs in my beard because he needed that in the character. I gave him my laughter while I held back my tears. I slit my fucking wrist for him.’

After Babil’s comment, Sai Razesh deleted his post. But netizens still made comments about Babil’s mental state especially after his Instagram account was deactivated. But as of now, he is back online and active on social media. He also thanked his supporters and well wishers who stood by him in this phase by reposting their stories.