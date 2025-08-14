Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Triptii-Siddhant’s Film Remains Steady At Rs 22.24 Cr

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: The talented actors Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi are winning hearts with their chemistry and intense performance in the recently released film. The romantic drama maintains its pace with a steady race, with a total collection reaching rupees 22 crore.

In the first 12 days of release, the film maintained to earn a modest 21.65 Cr and on the thirteenth day (14 August), the film earned rupees 0.50 Cr, making the total rupees 22.24 Cr. As the film continues to run in theatres this weekend, it might witness a rise, as this time it is a long weekend, but the competition is still tough with options like Son Of Sardaar 2, Saiyaara, and Mahavatar Narsimha.

Talking about Dhadak 2, it is the sequel to the 2018 film Dhadak starring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar. However, Dhadak 2 differs from part 1 in its storyline. The film has received mixed reviews from critics and fans alike.

Dhadak 2, directed by Shazia Iqbal, beautifully works on the details and highlights key societal topics. It is produced jointly by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios, and Cloud 9 Pictures. The film was released in theaters on August 1, 2025. Besides Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi, the film also stars Zakir Hussain, Saurabh Sachdeva, Deeksha Joshi, and others.