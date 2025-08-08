Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Triptii Dimri & Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Film Earns 16.44 Cr

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: The film Dhadak 2 earned a net of 3.35 crores at the Indian box office on its first day. Now, on the 7th day, Thursday, August 7th, 1.00 cr. The total film collection is 16.44 crores. The film was already buzzing, but the opening was not very special. However, due to its strong social message and starcast, growth is expected over the weekend.

‘Dhadak 2’ is the spiritual sequel to the 2018 hit film Dhadak and the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal. Shazia Iqbal directs the film, which stars Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles. The film is a heart-touching love story that raises serious issues like caste and social discrimination.

Tanuj Tiku provides the film’s background score, while Rochak Kohli, Tanishk Bagchi, Javed-Mohsin, and Shreyas Puranik compose the songs. Sylvester Fonseca does the cinematography, and Charu Shree Roy and his team edit.

The film is jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios, and Cloud 9 Pictures. Triptii Dimri once again wins hearts with her acting on screen, while Siddhant Chaturvedi also plays a sensitive character.

Overall, ‘Dhadak 2’ had a slow opening on the first day, but its social theme and love angle helped it draw more viewers in the coming days.

The film’s Hindi occupancy was 12.00%, which shows it is getting a limited but steady response across cities.

