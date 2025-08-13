Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Triptii Dimri-Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Film Sees Modest Growth With Total ₹21.65 Cr

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: The romantic thriller Dhadak 2, starring the talented Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi, sees a modest growth in the viewership on the twelfth day of release. The film earned rupees 0.65 crore estimated on the twelfth day of August 12, witnessing a modest rise of rupees 0.05 crore on the twelfth day, compared to the earnings of the eleventh day, the film earned rupees 0.60 crore.

Dhadak 2 is the sequel to the 2018 film Dhadak starring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar, which was a big hit. And talking about Dhadak 2, the film has maintained its steady performance despite tough competition with Son Of Sardaar 2, Saiyaara, and Mahavatar Narsimha.

However, Dhadak 2 opened up with the modest rupees 3.5 crore and in the first week the film earned an impressive rupees 16.7 crore. And the film is performing well in the second week, taking the grand total to rupees 21.65 crore.

Directed by Shazia Iqbal, Dhadak 2 has been receiving mixed reviews from the viewers, with many appreciating the storyline and the moral messages the film has for the viewers. However, the film is produced by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios, and Cloud 9 Pictures. The film continues to win hearts slowly at the box office.