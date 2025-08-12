Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Triptii Dimri And Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Film Crosses ₹21 Cr Mark

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: The romantic drama Dhadak 2 has crossed the rupees 21 crore mark at the box office in the second week. On the eleventh day, Monday, August 11, the film made a business of estimated rupees 0.5 crore, helping the grand total to cross the rupees 21 crore mark. With the high buzz on the internet, the film is performing well with a steady pace.

As per Sacnilk, Dhadak 2, starring Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles, has reached a grand total of rupees 21.21 crore, including the twelfth day (August 12, Tuesday) early collection of rupees 0.31 crore. The recently released film is slowly crawling towards the rupees 25 crore mark.

Dhadak 2 is the sequel to the 2018 hit film Dhadak starring Janhvi Kapoor and Ihsaan Khattar. Also, this is a remake of the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal. Shazia Iqbal beautifully directed the film, with every sequence telling an important story. At the same time, with strong storytelling, actors Triptii and Siddhant did justice to their roles, allowing the viewers to understand and connect to the story, sorrow, pain, and concept.

Dhadak 2 is jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios, and Cloud 9 Pictures. Though the film started with slow earnings, the social theme, reviews, opinions, and the buzz on the internet are helping the film improve its collection.