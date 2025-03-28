Ibrahim Ali Khan Or Siddhant Chaturvedi: Who Pulls Casual Swag In Cardigan?

Fashion changes every day, but what stays and leaves a lasting impact is the way you style your attire. Bollywood heartthrobs Ibrahim Ali Khan and Siddhant Chaturvedi recently rocked their casual fashion in a cardigan. Cardigans are winter wear, and it will be interesting to see how these stars redefine the trend with their style in summer.

The Nawab of Bollywood, Ibrahim Ali Khan, was recently spotted at an event, leaving a lasting impact through his personality. The actor arrived in style, embracing casual comfort. He wore a beige v-neck cardigan underneath his chic dark mehendi green zipper teamed with comfortable black trousers. With his casual look, he added a funky vibe with his messy and spiked hairstyle. However, his trimmed beard and black glasses made him look super dashing.

On the other hand, Siddhant Chaturvedi made a charming appearance at the airport today as he returned to town. He opted for a casual look, wearing a plain black T-shirt teamed with a lighter shade of black trousers, exuding comfort and elegance. However, he wrapped the cardigan around his shoulders, recalling a Shah Rukh Khan moment from Mohabaatein. However, with his noddles hairstyle, lush beard, and black glasses, he rocked his vibe. Most importantly, his smile added a playful vibe.

Comparing Ibrahim Ali Khan and Siddhant Chaturvedi, we cannot choose anyone as both of them styled the cardigan perfectly, while Ibrahim teamed it with a sizzling zipper while Siddhant redefined the timeless charm of SRK wrapping around his shoulders.

Whose look did you like?