Sara Ali Khan Approves Ibrahim Ali Khan And Palak Tiwari’s Relationship?

The market of speculations about Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari’s relationship is hot again. Recently, both of them were spotted together once again, and this time they were accompanied by Sara Ali Khan, who not only reached the movie night with her brother but was also seen teasing Ibrahim in front of the camera.

Is Sara’s teasing a gesture of approval for the brother’s relationship?

It was seen in the video that as soon as Ibrahim and Palak were captured by the paparazzi, both were seen avoiding the camera and blushing. Then Sara Ali Khan reached there, and started teasing her younger brother Ibrahim while laughing in front of the camera. Ibrahim kept avoiding eye contact at first, but he also smiled at his sister’s fun.

Now speculations are being made on social media that Sara’s funny style is somewhere a sign of her ‘approval’ on the relationship between her brother and Palak. This cute moment of brother and sister has gone viral on social media, and fans are liking it a lot.

Watch video

Palak and Ibrahim have been seen together before

This is not the first time Ibrahim and Palak have been seen together. Both have been spotted together many times before, even on the Goa trip with Sara, Palak was seen with her.

While on one hand, both the stars are not revealing anything about their relationship till now, on the other hand, when Ibrahim recently said ‘yes’ and then ‘no’ while answering the question ‘Are you single?’ in an interview, the fans got even more confused.

Now it will be interesting to see whether there is really something special between Ibrahim and Palak or is it just a good friendship. But for now, social media is asking only this, “Has Sara given her yes to the brotherly relationship?”

Stay tuned for more updates on iwmbuzz.com.