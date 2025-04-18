Ibrahim Ali Khan Attends IPL Match with Rasha Thadani After Denying Dating Palak Tiwari; Veer Pahariya Joins

A recent Indian Premier League match held at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium drew attention not only for its competitive cricket action but also for the presence of several Bollywood personalities. On April 17, during the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Rasha Thadani, and Veer Pahariya were spotted enjoying the evening.

A widely shared clip from the venue shows the trio making their way out of the stadium post-match. Veer was seen acknowledging the photographers with a handshake before entering the vehicle. Rasha, arriving just moments later, waved at the photographers and looked around while calling out to Ibrahim.

The group eventually departed together, with Ibrahim joining them in the car. They were later seen sharing light moments during the drive, suggesting a comfortable camaraderie among the three.

Rasha opted for a casual jacket and jeans combination, while Ibrahim kept his outfit minimal. Veer chose an earthy-toned shirt and trousers for the outing.

The public appearance comes shortly after Ibrahim addressed rumours linking him to actor Palak Tiwari. He clarified that they share a friendship and there’s nothing more to speculate. His remarks came during an interview, putting an end to weeks of guessing around their dynamic.

In terms of upcoming projects, Ibrahim recently made his debut in Nadaaniyan, followed by his next venture Sarzameen, where he shares screen space with Kajol. Rasha, who recently appeared in Azaad, is reportedly in discussions for a role in Pati Patni Aur Woh 2, alongside Kartik Aaryan. Veer Pahariya, meanwhile, continues to remain in public view through various social appearances.