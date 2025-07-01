Palak Tiwari’s Breezy Crochet Beach Look is a Summer Showstopper

Boho Meets Bold

A Vibrant Crochet Ensemble. Palak Tiwari is wearing a hot pink crochet co-ord set with a bandeau-style crop top and a mini wrap skirt. The top, with a halter neck purple strap, features tight-knit detailing that accentuates her toned frame while offering a breezy, breathable fabric for the beach. The wrap skirt mirrors the same vibrant hue, tied casually at the waist with a purple string, and is adorned with eye-catching golden and white disc sequins at the hem, adding a hint of sparkle to her otherwise boho vibe.

Beach Waves in Full Glory

Her hair flows freely in voluminous waves, styled in a side-part with a natural texture that catches the golden light. The effortlessly tousled look complements the relaxed, carefree spirit of the outfit while enhancing her overall beach glow.

Minimalist Accessories for Maximum Impact

Palak Tiwari keeps the accessories to a minimum. She wears a slim blue bracelet on her wrist, allowing the crochet details and her glowing skin to be the focus. The absence of overpowering jewelry speaks volumes about her style sensibility—elegant yet grounded, never too much.

Sunkissed Simplicity in Makeup

Palak Tiwari goes for a soft, dewy look. Her fresh and minimal base allows her natural complexion to shine through. She opts for a subtle definition with lightly groomed brows, a hint of nude-pink on her lips, and a soft blush across her cheeks. The makeup, paired with the tropical lighting, adds to the ethereal, sun-kissed aesthetic of the image.