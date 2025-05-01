Bhootnii Review: A Hauntingly Hilarious Ride

Horror comedy thrives on absurdity and adrenaline in equal parts—and Bhootnii dives straight into this delicious madness with spooky flair and unfiltered laughs. Directed and written by Sidhaant Sachdev, Bhootnii is a quirky, chaotic, and oddly hilarious tale of love, obsession, and one particularly vengeful spirit tied to the infamous Virgin Tree of St. Vincent College.

The film opens with a chilling premise: every Valentine’s Day, the tree awakens a spirit called Mohabbat, drawn by the yearning for true love. When hopeless romantic Shantanu makes a wish under its twisted branches, he unwittingly awakens the entity—and thus begins 27 days of eerie hauntings, awkward romance, and a whole lot of screaming.

The genius of Bhootnii lies in its ability to balance its dual identities.

One moment, you’re laughing at a character being flung across a hallway; the next, you’re genuinely startled by a creaking door that shouldn’t have opened. Sachdev’s direction ensures the tone never loses its footing—spooky, yes, but never without a hint of humour.

Sanjay Dutt as the rugged, cigar-chewing ghostbuster Baba is an absolute treat. Dutt brings back his trademark Munna Bhai charm, laced with a supernatural swagger. He is the cool chaos manager we didn’t know we needed.

On the other end of the spectral spectrum is Mouni Roy as Mohabbat—the spirit who is equal parts terrifying and tragic. Mouni leans fully into the Gothic elegance of her role, delivering a performance that is both captivating and unsettling. Her haunting presence lends real weight to the film’s supernatural arc, and she speaks with chilling clarity that leaves goosebumps.

Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari, as the young lovebirds, hold the narrative’s emotional core. Their chemistry feels organic, unforced, and relatable, particularly to the Gen Z audience. They capture the awkward sweetness of college love with sincerity, and as the ghostly stakes rise, their performances remain steady.

Then there’s Nickunj Sharma (BeYouNick) and Aasif Khan, who steal scenes with their delightful bromance. Their comic timing is spot on, and their banter brings levity even in the most sinister settings. If you’ve ever shared ghost stories in a college dorm or dared your friends to go near a haunted spot, you’ll feel right at home with these two.

Technically, Bhootnii scores well.

The editing is sharp—never dragging, never losing pace. The film moves briskly through its 27-day timeline, keeping the tension and hilarity tightly coiled. The sound design is a character in itself, using whispers, creaks, and sudden silences to jolt the audience. Meanwhile, the Virgin Tree itself becomes a looming, leaf-covered character that grows more ominous as Holika Dahan approaches.

The film aptly captures the chaos of college life and the taboo of ‘true love,’ turning Valentine’s Day into a terrifying countdown. Beneath the gags and ghoulies, there’s a cheeky satire about young love and how far people go to feel wanted—even if it means inviting a ghost into their lives.

But yes, we have had other better horror comedies in the past. On that call, it’s to say that Bhootnii may not redefine the genre, but it indeed refreshes it. With a perfect mix of jump scares and joke punches, it’s a horror comedy that doesn’t take itself too seriously—and that’s precisely why it works.

Bhootnii is spine-chillingly funny, bizarrely romantic, and unmistakably entertaining. For college-goers and horror-comedy buffs alike, it’s a wickedly fun watch.

Just don’t make a wish under the Virgin Tree.

IWMBuzz rates it 3.5 stars.