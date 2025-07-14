Mouni Roy’s Enchanting Green Saree Look Is The Perfect Blend of Glam and Grace

Mouni Roy recently shared a breathtaking picture on Instagram, setting fashion goals high with her exquisite saree look. Dressed in a rich dark green saree, Mouni Roy exuded elegance with a bold edge.

A Timeless Saree with a Bold Twist

The saree, featuring intricate golden work along the borders, was draped in a way that highlighted her perfectly toned waist. Opting for a low-waisted drape and a single-shoulder pallu, she added a sultry yet sophisticated vibe to the traditional silhouette.

The blouse choice elevated the entire ensemble—a sleeveless design with broad straps and a deep V-cut back, enhancing the glamour quotient. The subtle shimmer in the saree’s detailing against the deep green fabric made this look both festive and red-carpet ready.

Minimal Yet Striking Makeup

For her makeup, Mouni Roy opted for a fresh, dewy, and minimal look, allowing the outfit to take center stage. A soft pink flush graced her cheeks, complemented by a matching pink lip that added a touch of feminine charm. Her eyes were accentuated with a bold, sharp eyeliner that gave her gaze intensity without overwhelming the look. The overall makeup was understated yet radiant, striking the perfect balance between glamour and grace.

Effortless Hair That Speaks Volumes

Mouni Roy kept her hair simple yet impactful. She opted for a classic middle parting with sleek, open hair cascading down her shoulders. The natural texture and soft waves added an effortless charm, complementing the boldness of the outfit without competing for attention. The hair choice added a softness that balanced the sensuous vibe of the low-draped saree.

Conclusion: A Masterclass in Subtle Glamour

Mouni Roy’s latest saree look is a masterclass in blending tradition with contemporary flair. With minimal accessories, a flawless makeup palette, and an elegant hairstyle, she showed how sometimes less is truly more. This stunning appearance is yet another reminder of why Mouni Roy remains a fashion inspiration for many.