Mouni Roy, Malaika Arora & Samantha Ruth Prabhu Serve Comfy Yet Classy Airport Looks – See Here!

Bollywood divas always keep their best foot forward wherever they go. From red-carpet moments and street style to festive occasions, the actresses make a statement in every place they visit. However, this time, divas Mouni Roy, Malaika Arora, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are spreading their charm on the airport with their comfortable yet stylish outfits.

1) Mouni Roy

Mouni blooms like a flower, flaunting her natural glow. The actress wore a plain black maxi dress featuring slip sleeves, a fitting bodice, and a flowy bottom. The comfortable outfit looked effortlessly stylish as the actress ditched accessories, opting for minimal makeup, an open hairstyle, and black glasses, taking the airport swag to the next level.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DLCCJ1jI7vg/?hl=en

2) Malaika Arora

Malaika kept it simple in a top and denim as she arrived at the airport. She chose dark blue flared denim jeans, creating a fishtail look, while the high-neck, grey, full-sleeved t-shirt added a comfortable touch, and the bottom made it look stylish. With her sleek bun, Malaika walked like a queen, wearing cool black glasses.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DLCKXG_omX1/?hl=en

3) Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The stunning diva of the town, Samantha, made a boss entry as she returned to Mumbai. The actress walked with confidence, wearing a blue shirt tucked in with dark blue jeans secured with a black belt. Her open hairstyle, golden hoops, wristwatch, and black glasses made this simple shirt and denim look extra chic.

With their distinct styles, Bollywood actresses Mouni Roy, Malaika Arora, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are elevating airport style with comfortable yet stylish fits.