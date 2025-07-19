Malavika Mohanan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Pooja Hegde’s Daring Yet Stylish Avatar In Monokini

When it comes to setting new trends, South divas Malavika Mohanan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Pooja Hegde never miss a chance to redefine timeless charm with a modern twist. This time, we take a look at how these divas define the beachwear trend in their daring yet stylish monokini avatar.

Malavika Mohanan

The charming Malavika stunned her followers with her color-blocked lavender and turquoise monokini. The outfit featured a daring cut-out detail around one side of the curves, which the actress styled with a sheer holographic shrug, exuding fierceness with the splash of playful summer charm. The toned legs in the striking poses take center stage, leaving the onlookers mesmerized.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The all-time slayer, Samantha, exudes fierce elegance in a black monokini. Though this looks simple, the daring plunging neckline gives her a boss babe vibe. At the same time, her wet and tousled hair, accompanied by minimal dewy makeup featuring smoky eyes, adds an edgy vibe. This look left the viewers surprised, and one cannot help but be impressed by her powerful expressions, which complement her look for the poster shot.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja radiates tropical charm, embracing her look in a textured hot pink monokini. In the sunlit pictures, the actress effortlessly accentuated her silhouette. In the breezy weather, she shines like a flower, her soft and voluminous waves adding a playful vibe as she poses by the beach. Her charisma is irresistible in the daring fit.