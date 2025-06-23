Known as India’s Biggest and Most Credible OTT & Web Entertainment Awards, IWMBuzz Digital Awards continues to be a pioneer in honouring outstanding talent across platforms. With awards spread across Jury, Popular, and Editorial categories, Season 7 celebrated artists and creators who have redefined storytelling in the digital era.

This year’s edition saw a stunning mix of digital stars, Bollywood icons, and creators lighting up the evening, including Manoj Bajpayee, Kajol, Shabana Azmi, Rakul Preet Singh, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Shaheer Sheikh, Rasika Dugal, Divyanka Tripathi, Sunny Leone, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Barkha Singh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Pratik Gandhi, Jitendra Kumar, Jaaved Jaaferi, Gurmeet Choudhary, Apoorva Mukhija, Patralekha & Rajkummar Rao, Malavika Mohanan, Zahan Kapoor, Chum Darang, Purav Jha, Ishwak Singh, Anjali Anand, Sparsh Shrivastava, and many more.

Winning Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7 953262

From iconic wins to emotional speeches and spectacular fashion moments, Season 7 of the IWMBuzz Digital Awards was a celebration of the power and potential of digital entertainment — a space that continues to grow, inspire, and break new ground.

The energy, the excitement, and the excellence of the night made it a landmark event — truly an evening to remember.

