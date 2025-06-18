Alia Bhatt And Samantha Ruth Prabhu Prove Gym Looks Can Be Glam Yet Comfortable

Fashion plays a major role, especially when your life is surrounded by glamour, shimmer and style. However, when it comes to the gym, the only thing that should matter is comfort. You can look beautiful even in a simple and comfortable fit, but you just need to wear it properly. Take cues from the OG stars Alia Bhatt and Samantha Ruth Prabhu from their latest gym looks.

Alia Bhatt

The actress got snapped today while leaving the gym. Undoubtedly, it’s the actress’s dedicated fitness regime that she doesn’t seem like a mother of one child. However, talking about Alia’s gym look, the actress kept it in a light shade, simple and comfortable. She wore a light gray bralette with sleeve top tucked in with matching gray sweatpants. With gray socks and comfortable flip-flops she completed her look. However, her no-makeup look with her pretty smile made her look beautiful.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

On the other hand, Samantha also wore a similar kind of gym outfit but in a darker shade. She wore dark peach sweatpants teamed with a matching sports bra, and she teamed it with a criss-crossed bralette, giving her cool vibes. However, with her hair tied in a high ponytail and no-one round her simple and go-to gym look.

Both Alia Bhatt and Samantha Ruth Prabhu styled themselves perfectly in their gym outfits. Whose look did you like the most?