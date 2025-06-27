Alia Bhatt Recreates Rekha’s Iconic ‘Silsila’ Look at Umrao Jaan Re-Release

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt grabbed everyone’s attention at the re-release event of ‘Umrao Jaan’. On this special occasion, she recreated veteran actress Rekha’s ‘Silsila’ film look and looked exactly like an old-time heroine.

For the event, Alia wore a pink colored saree by designer Tarun Tahiliani. This saree was specially made for her. The fabric and style of the saree looked very soft and classic. Alia carried it off very well and was seen smiling all the time.

With the saree, she wore a modern blouse with a light design on the collar and a keyhole neckline. This blouse made her whole look a little trendy, but the simplicity of the saree was also maintained.

Alia left her hair open in soft waves. She had light and fresh makeup on her face, a small bindi was also applied on the forehead which was making her look perfect. Her makeup was very subtle and classic.

Alia was styled by Rhea Kapoor. She wore a clutch and shoes matching the saree. Apart from this, she wore shimmering feather earrings which also adding a little glamour to her whole look.

As soon as Alia came on the red carpet, the cameras turned towards her. The paparazzi took her pictures and her look is being praised a lot on social media as well. Her fans said that she portrayed Rekha ji’s look with great beauty and dignity.

This look of Alia Bhatt is paying tribute to Rekha’s iconic look, she showed a great mix of old and new style just like a classic Bollywood heroine.

