Alia Bhatt’s Faces Criticism Over Outfit At Her Friend’s Wedding

Alia’s photos and videos are going viral on social media, in which she is seen enjoying with the ‘bride tribe’.

In one picture, Alia is wearing a white fusion lehenga which includes a pleated skirt, a bold blouse and an elegant overcoat. She completed her look with a choker necklace, statement sunglasses and a sleek hair updo. Her Indo-Western look is being praised a lot.

Take a look at Alia’s Photo:

However, while some people are praising her look, some people did not like her outfit very much. Some users on social media said, “She wore the leftover outfit from Cannes here!” Some people also felt that this look was a bit too experimental for a traditional function like a wedding.

Take a look at the comments below:

In a viral video from the wedding, Alia is seen dancing with her bridal squad for the newlyweds. All the girls were seen twinning in white, silver and pastel shades while the bride stole the attention in a pink lehenga.

Alia’s wedding entry comes right after her recent Cannes red carpet appearance where she won everyone’s heart with her fashion sense.