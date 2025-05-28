After Cannes Alia Bhatt Attends Friend’s Wedding In Spain, Stuns In Colorful Lehenga

Alia Bhatt, the queen of hearts, is all over the internet after her grand debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. As she stepped on the red carpet for the first time, she became the talk of the town, with her looks stealing the spotlight like no one else. Viewers and fans are still adoring and praising Alia’s debut, which was highly anticipated at Cannes. Straight after her big day, the actress is enjoying time in Spain at her friend’s wedding.

In a viral video, Alia is seen having a fun time as she attends her friend’s wedding. Her big smile and high energy highlight her happiness and excitement. As always, Alia caught attention with her playful and vibrant personality, but this time, it was her stunning, colorful lehenga that captured all our attention.

https://www.reddit.com/r/BollyBlindsNGossip/comments/1kw2vtq/alia_in_spain_attending_her_best_friends_wedding/

Alia chose an elegant lehenga set that features a unique bandhani print lehenga skirt with colorful patches draped in a pleated design. However, the sizzling slip blouse, with its jaw-dropping low neckline, added a bold touch, making the actress look incredibly stunning. What truly made this look unique was her hairstyle. Alia left her hair open and tied it with a head scarf, combining Gen-Z style with traditional charm. At the same time, the sleek glasses looked cool on her traditional avatar.

Alia Bhatt will next appear in the upcoming film Alpha, which is set to release on Christmas, i.e., 25 December 2025. The actress has worked in hit films such as Gangubai Kathiyawadi, Student Of The Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Gully Boy, and Highway, among others.