Alia Bhatt Reaches Cannes 2025; Making Her Debut

Speculations over, Alia Bhatt has finally confirmed her much-awaited Cannes Film Festival debut! An Insta story cleared everything up, “Off we go,” Alia put a full stop to the rumours by writing.

Alia was spotted at Mumbai airport in full Gucci swag, a beige trench coat, white fitted top, vintage blue denims and classic dark aviators. She gave a slight smile to the paps and left.

For the past few days, there has been a buzz on the internet that Alia is cancelling her debut. Indo-Pak tensions, Cannes fashion rules, everything was in discussion. But Queen Alia dismissed all speculations with a simple Instagram post.

The post showed her travel bag, Atomic Habits book, and L’Oréal Paris’ glam makeup pouch in which it was written “I’m worth it,” and in the caption just this much, “Off we go.” From fashion lovers to intellectual readers, this post was a hit with everyone.

Alia will walk in Cannes this year as a part of her association with L’Oréal Paris, which is the festival’s official beauty partner. There are other Indian stars in this list too, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Anupam Kher, making 2025 a power-packed year for India at Cannes.

And since Aishwarya will also be there for L’Oréal, fans are now guessing, will Alia and Aishwarya walk together on the same red carpet?

Get ready, Cannes, Alia Bhatt has officially arrived; can’t wait to see her look.