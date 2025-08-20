Sanjay Leela Bhansali Takes Love & War To Jaipur, Mhow, And Rome

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is currently deep into the shoot of his much-anticipated film Love & War, starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal. The film, which marks Bhansali’s return to large-scale cinema, is already making headlines for its impressive cast and grand production scale.

After cladding the first schedule in Mumbai, the team has now moved to Jaipur for the next leg of the shoot. Known for its regal charm and architectural beauty, Jaipur is expected to provide a striking backdrop for Bhansali’s visually rich storytelling.

They will subsequently shoot a 15-day schedule at Mhow. With Mhow situated in Madhya Pradesh, the colonial buildings, military history, and serene ambience provide an apt location for a period drama. Bhansali, with his impeccable eye for detail, certainly considered the location for its historic importance and classic appeal. Rome has already been confirmed as one of the overseas locations, with Bhansali having done a recce recently. Other European cities are also being considered, with filming abroad expected to begin in the second half of 2025, as per media reports.

Love & War is inspired by Raj Kapoor’s classic Sangam and revolves around a powerful love triangle set during a time of conflict. With a release date set for March 26, 2026, the film is shaping up to be another visually stunning and emotionally layered masterpiece from Bhansali.