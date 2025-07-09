From Nayanthara’s Legal Trouble to Samantha-Raj’s Romance & Alia Bhatt’s Assistant’s Arrest Make Headlines

Every day something new happens in Bollywood, sometimes news of someone’s marriage, sometimes discussions of a breakup, and sometimes such controversies that shock everyone. This time too, some such interesting and spicy news has come out from the industry, which is enough to surprise the fans. Let’s take a look at the latest and most discussed news related to these stars.

1. Legal notice of 5 crores on Nayanthara’s documentary

Netflix’s documentary ‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale’ has once again come into controversy. Earlier Dhanush had taken legal action against this documentary, now AP International, the producer of the 2005 superhit film ‘Chandramukhi’ has filed a petition in the court seeking compensation of Rs 5 crore for using some scenes and songs of the film without permission in the documentary. He alleged that footage from YouTube has been picked up and inserted into the documentary, which is a copyright violation.

2. Alia Bhatt’s former assistant was cheated of Rs 77 lakh

Actress Alia Bhatt’s former personal assistant Vedika Prakash Shetty has been arrested on charges of fraud. Police investigation has revealed that Vedika made fake bills and got Alia to sign them and transferred the money to her friend’s account, which was later returned to Vedika. This fraud was done between May 2022 and August 2024. The complaint was lodged by Alia’s mother Soni Razdan at Juhu Police Station.

3. Rumours of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru’s relationship intensify

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared photos of her US trip on Instagram, in which she is seen with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. The chemistry between the two has made fans wonder if they have made their relationship ‘official’? Many fans commented and said, “Finally official!”. However, neither of them has yet confirmed their relationship.

4. Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi divorce rumours put to rest

Wrestler and motivational speaker Sangram Singh has completely dismissed rumours of divorce from his wife Payal Rohatgi. He said that they have been together for the last 14 years and will continue to be together. Regarding Payal resigning from his foundation, Sangram said that it is her personal decision and he respects it.

Bollywood is full of controversies, fraud cases and love life news these days. Nayanthara’s documentary is in legal trouble, Alia gets a big setback, while Samantha and Raj’s pairing hints at a new relationship.

