Mumbai Spotting: Raj and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Not-So-Happy Moment

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, who have been rumored to be dating for several months, were seen together in Mumbai on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. Their outing took an interesting twist when Raj shot a cold stare at the paparazzi as they got into their car, indicating his displeasure at being photographed.

Samantha and Raj were spotted in Mumbai, sparking the interest of fans and media alike, with multiple videos from their outing circulating on social media.

Checkout the post

In one video, as they left a restaurant, Samantha appeared to be in high spirits, carefree and unbothered by the cameras, as she made her way to the car. In contrast, Raj seemed noticeably irritated by the media attention, joining her in the car later.

One particular video shows Raj giving a stern glare to the photographers through the car window before they drove off swiftly, with Samantha sitting beside him.

For this casual outing, Samantha opted for a stylish look, wearing a white and navy striped full-sleeve sweater paired with jeans. Meanwhile, Raj relaxed in a black cap and an olive green overshirt, complemented by a black T-shirt and jeans.