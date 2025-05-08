New Beginnings or New Bond? Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Photo With Raj Nidimoru Sparks Rumours

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is in the news these days for her first film ‘Subham’, in which she is debuting as a producer. Before the release of the film, Samantha shared some pictures on social media. These photos include a glimpse of the shooting of the film, some moments with the team and a special picture with director Raj Nidimoru.

This picture caught the eyes of the people, and now fans have started talking about different things about her and Raj’s relationship.

Samantha and Raj have previously worked together in series like ‘The Family Man’ and ‘Citadel Honey Bunny’. Apart from this, both of them also formed a pickleball team named ‘Chennai Super Champs’.

However, there has been no official reaction from anyone on these rumours so far. Raj is already married and has a daughter. Samantha was married to Naga Chaitanya, who broke up in 2021.

Samantha shared the photo and wrote, ‘This journey has been long, but finally we are here. New beginnings with @tralalamovingpictures. ‘Subham’ is releasing on 9th May.’

This film is a horror-comedy, which is being discussed a lot. Recently, during an event in Hyderabad, Samantha advocated for ‘equal pay’ in the industry. She said, ‘I never say ‘no’. Under Tralala Productions, I want to choose everything carefully. I believe that equal skill, equal pay and equal experience are important. It was easy to do this in this film because all were new actors.’