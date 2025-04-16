Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Rashmika Mandanna: Divas Nailing Vibrant Makeup Looks

When it comes to fashion, South divas never miss a chance to embrace their look with the best, often bringing statement styles. Besides their masterpiece attires, the actresses always add drama with their vibrant and sparkling makeup. Let’s decode how the divas nail their looks with makeup in the photos below.

1) Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The actress in this look exudes power and confidence. She wore a black floral-embroidered kurta, embracing simplicity. However, her braided hairstyles with flying flicks created a mesmerizing glimpse. But with her bold black eyes with smokey black and brown eye shadow, long eyelashes added drama. The shiny cheeks gave her a fierce vibe while the pink lips and bindi complemented her desi-ness, creating a breathtaking look.

2) Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika is a heartthrob in this beautiful orange heavily embellished salwar suit, giving her royal charm. To elevate her richness, the actress opted for a pretty necklace, earrings and maan tika. However, her half-secured mid-part hairstyle effortlessly gives her queen vibes. The black basic eyeliner with redish-brown eyeshadow looked intense, while her red shiny cheeks and matte cherry and peach-shiny lips gave her look extra warmth, exuding royalty.

3) Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah picked a pop look in yellow attire. But with her makeup she created a sight-to-behold glam. She left her messy open hairstyle while her shiny sky-blue eyeshadow with bold blue mascara created an oceanic view. Her rosy pink cheeks and baby pink lips gave her a natural glow. With the pink and blue makeup, she looked stunning.